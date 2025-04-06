Iran has no nuclear weapons: IAEA chief

Rafael Grossi claimed in an interview with an Argentinian TV that the IAEA's estimate suggests Iran currently possesses enough enriched uranium to potentially produce six or seven weapons, but he stressed that Iran has no nukes, IranPress reported.

The equivocal words uttered by the IAEA head may just intensify the tensions in the political sphere of the world and the US's warmongering rhetorics against Iran.

Iran has, time and again, given the IAEA inspectors full access to its nuclear facilities to ensure that no nuclear bomb is produced in the country.

The IAEA's claims are repeated as its West-led reports fuel the US pretext to destabilize the West Asian region.

MP/