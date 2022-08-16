Iran's response to EU constructive, ball in US' court

Tehran has proposed to enshrine guarantees for the preservation of the Iranian nuclear deal in a draft agreement to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, said on Tuesday.

"One of the amendments that the Iranians introduced yesterday is precisely aimed at strengthening these guarantees. And something else, apparently, will be done in this direction," Ulyanov told the Solovyov Live show.

If the US refuses the restore the nuclear deal, it will not avoid consequences, the diplomat added.

He considered Iran's response to the EU proposal constructive, saying that the ball is now in the US court.

Expressing optimism about reaching a final agreement in the near future, Ulyanov said that the Americans must provide their answer, and if their answer is positive, a meeting at the level of foreign ministers will be held.

Late on Monday, Iran said it has sent EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell its response on the proposed text of a draft agreement to restore the Iranian nuclear deal and also expressed its opinion on the remaining issues in the talks.

The European Union confirmed that it has received Iran's response to a modified text proposed by the EU in Vienna talks, saying the bloc is studying the reply with parties to the deal and the US.

