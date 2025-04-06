Gaza death toll from Israeli aggression rises to 50,695

Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 26 Palestinians in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll since October 2023 to 50,695, Al Jazeera reported.

21 people were killed in overnight Israeli attacks, mainly concentrated in Gaza City, where a father and his daughter were killed in a drone attack, and the southern Strip, where a strike hit a displacement tent, killing at least six.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 50,695 Palestinians are confirmed dead and 115,338 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. The Government Media Office updated its death toll to more than 61,700, saying thousands of people missing under the rubble are presumed dead.

MNA