Iran to respond to any kind of threat with all its might

“All our efforts must be in line with pursuing deterrence, effective defense, sustainable security, stability, and peace,” he emphasized.

He noted that Iran is seeking to establish peace and security in the region.

Iranian officials have constantly repeated that the country is not seeking nuclear weapons, Major General Bagheri emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the negotiations between Iran and the United States over the country’s nuclear program, adding that Iran will not negotiate directly, but it is ready to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States indirectly.

The United States had been the most slanderous and reneging party in Iran’s nuclear talk in the previous negotiations, he said, adding that the United States has breached all its promises under JCPOA obligations.

Earlier, General Bagheri said that if Iran's security is threatened, the security of the entire Southwest Asian region, the creators of insecurity, and their regional allies will be threatened.

MNA