Earthquake shakes Iran's Fars Province

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – A powerful earthquake of 4-magnitude shook Iran's Fars Province on Sunday morning.

The earthquake occurred at 10:17 local time in Lamerd city of Fars Province.

This earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports on possible casualties.

