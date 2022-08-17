Iran negotiating team did their best to ensure Iran interest

"It is for the Iranian authorities and parliamentarians to decide, of course, but as the head of the Russian delegation at the #ViennaTalks on the #JCPOA I can testify that Iranian diplomats did their best to ensure the interests of #Iran," wrote Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna in a tweet.

His tweet came as US State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed that the US received Iran’s comments on the EU’s proposed final text. "We have received them through the EU. We’re in the process of studying them. We are at the same time engaged in consultations with the EU and our European allies on the way ahead."

"So the big issues [on JCPOA] have been discussed. They have been tabled. We believe they have been largely settled," Price said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mikhail Ulyanov considered Iran's response to the EU's proposed text reasonable, saying that the ball is now in the US court.

Tehran has proposed to enshrine guarantees for the preservation of the Iranian nuclear deal in a draft agreement to restore the deal, Mikhail Ulyanov stated.

Late on Monday, Iran said it has sent EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell its response on the proposed text of a draft agreement to restore the Iranian nuclear deal and also expressed its opinion on the remaining issues in the talks.

The European Union confirmed that it has received Iran's response to a modified text proposed by the EU in Vienna talks, saying the bloc is studying the reply with parties to the deal and the US.

