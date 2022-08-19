US conveys to EU feedback to Iran's proposals

According to US Department of State website, Ned Price, the spokesman said in a press conference that "what I can say on that front is that our review of Iran’s comments on the EU’s proposal continues. We have continued to convey our feedback directly and privately to the EU, as has been requested."

Price said the current Israeli regime's stance on the agreement with Iran is clear.

He added Washington has only tactical differences with its Israeli partners over the JCPOA, and they are aligned and share the same position which is preventing Iran from acquiring the alleged nuclear weapons.

Regarding the American convicts imprisoned in Iran, he called their imprisonment unjust and claimed that the Biden administration wants to see them free.

In the latest round of the Vienna talks in early August after a five-month hiatus the EU put forward a "final text" of the draft decision on the revival of Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA. Iran sent its own response to the EU and now is awaiting Washington's response to its proposals to reach a final agreement.

KI