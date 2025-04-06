Protesters across US rally against Trump, Elon Musk

Crowds of people angry about the way Donald Trump is running the country marched and rallied in scores of American cities on Saturday in the biggest day of demonstrations yet by an opposition movement trying to regain its momentum after the shock of the US president’s first weeks in office, Guardian reports.

The so-called “Hands Off!” demonstrations were held in more than 1,200 locations in all 50 states by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, , veterans and elections activists.

Demonstrators voiced anger over the administration’s moves to fire thousands of federal workers, close social security administration field offices, effectively shutter entire agencies, deport immigrants, scale back protections for transgender people and cut funding for health programs.

People across the US took to the streets on Saturday to oppose what left-leaning organizations called Trump’s “authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda”.

Organizers estimated that more than 500,000 people demonstrated in Washington DC, Florida and elsewhere.

Demonstrators estimated to be in the tens of thousands gathered in Washington on Saturday in a display of mass dissent against Trump’s policies that organizers hoped would snowball into a rolling cycle of protests.

Anger with Trump and his billionaire lieutenant, the SpaceX and Tesla leader Elon Musk, was expressed in a sea of placards and banners on the Washington mall. Multiple messages denounced the two men for shuttering government agencies, cutting jobs and services and – in often graphic terms – for threatening the survival of US democracy.

MNA/PR