EU views Iran response to proposed text "constructive"

The EU views Iran's response to a proposed blueprint to revive the 2015 nuclear deal as constructive, Bloomberg has said in a report citing sources.

After the completion of the new round of negotiations, the US and European Union officials claimed that a "final text" was presented to all parties that cannot be changed and must either be accepted or the negotiations declared a failure.

This claim was rejected by an Iranian Foreign Ministry official, announcing "Given the continuing discussions on several important issues, we are not yet at a stage where we can talk about the finalization of the text of the agreement in Vienna."

Earlier on Tuesday, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative in Vienna talks on Iran nuclear deal considered Iran's response to the EU's proposed text reasonable, saying that the ball is now in the US court.

Tehran has proposed to enshrine guarantees for the preservation of the Iranian nuclear deal in a draft agreement to restore the deal, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, stated.

Late on Monday, Iran said it has sent EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell its response on the proposed text of a draft agreement to restore the Iranian nuclear deal and also expressed its opinion on the remaining issues in the talks.

The European Union confirmed that it has received Iran's response to a modified text proposed by the EU in Vienna talks, saying the bloc is studying the reply with parties to the deal and the US.

