Iran , Tajikistan sign sport cooperation document

Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, hosted the Regional Forum of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) for West and Central Asia on April 6, 2025. During the meeting, a sports cooperation document was signed between the National Olympic Committees of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan.

Signing the cooperation document reflects Iran and Tajikestan's efforts to boost relations, including in sports. The document can help both Persian-culture countries improve the quality of sports activities.

In line with boosting Tehran-Dushanbe ties, Iran's President Masoud Pezzekian traveled to Tajikistan in January 2025 and met his counterpart Emomali Rahmon.

Pezeskian described the trip as a privileged relationship between the two countries and called for the development of cultural, scientific, economic, and security relations between the two nations. Emomali Rahmon called for the deepening of the relations.

Mehdi Alinejad and Zolfaqar Gol Ahmadzadeh, respectively the Secretary General and Deputy Chairman of Iran and Tajikistan's National Olympic Committees, signed the agreement.

The document emphasizes cooperation in the fields of coaching, refereeing, and joint sports camps.

