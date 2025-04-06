  1. Politics
UK slams Israel for blocking entry of 2 British lawmakers

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday slammed Israel’s "unacceptable” decision to block the entry of two British lawmakers into the country.

"It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities," Lammy said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

Stating that the UK is in contact with the MPs to support them, Lammy said he had made it "clear" to Israeli officials that "this is no way to treat British Parliamentarians."

"The UK government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza," it added.

