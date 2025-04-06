Yemen attacks US warship with cruise missile in Red Sea

According to Al-Masirah TV, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, confirmed that the country’s navy attacked a support ship accompanying the USS Truman.

In an official statement, Saree emphasized that this marks the fourth consecutive week of effective operations aimed at countering US aggression in the northern Red Sea. The statement revealed that Yemen’s missile units and air force clashed with multiple American warships, including the USS Truman.

The prolonged engagement reportedly lasted several hours and involved the use of cruise missiles and attack drones launched by the Yemeni navy.

The Armed Forces of Yemen stated that they are resolute in their mission, which is part of their religious, moral, and humanitarian duty to defend the Palestinian people against Israeli aggression.

