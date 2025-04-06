Iran activists pledge all-out resistance against US aggresion

In a statement addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the activists, including university professors, legal scholars, lawyers, human rights defenders, journalists, and independent political activists, reaffirmed their commitment to defend Iran despite criticisms of the government.

“Regardless of having opposite views with the government, we - the signatories of this statement - will defend our country with all our might in the event of any attack on Iran, for the sake of Iran, humanity, and global peace,” they said.

“Any aggression against Iran or its defense capacities is not merely an attack on the government, but an attack against the Iranian nation that will drag the region into chaos and endanger the world.”

Meanwhile, in the statement, which was also sent to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Iranian activists called on the international community to stand against the crimes of the Israeli regime and the warmongering threats of the new US administration.

The activists further noted that they are not only worried about Iran but also about world peace at a time when Israel, which is supported by the US and some European governments, is violating all human rights norms and rules of international humanitarian law.

Criticizing US President Donald Trump, they said he wants to solve international problems through force, bombs, and war.

Trump’s repeated threats to bomb Iran, they added, violate the UN Charter and put global peace at risk.

“Despite our criticisms of the current Iranian government and its policies, we firmly believe that Iran’s independence, security, and democracy should be established by its own people, free from foreign interference,” the activists emphasized.

“Democracy cannot be established through the meddling of foreign powers that openly support tyranny and the criminal Israeli regime.”

Referring to the 1980s imposed war on Iran, they said that the regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was a proxy force that received arms and political support from Eastern and Western powers.

“We have experienced the hardships of war and do not want another war,” the activists pointed out. “Iran has not initiated any war in the past century, but in case of foreign aggression, it will stand against it with all its might.”

They also censured the West’s dual policies, saying it ignores Israel’s nuclear weapons while portraying Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, which is under the supervision of the UN atomic watchdog, as a threat.

