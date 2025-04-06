Israel kills another Palestinian journalist in Gaza

Islam Nasr al-Din Muqaddad is the 254th journalist or media worker killed by the Israeli regime since October 7. She is the 127th journalist killed while being at home.

She is also the second journalist murdered along with their family in their home during an Israeli airstrike in April. Last Tuesday, the Israeli regime killed journalist Mohammed Al-Bardaweel and his family in their apartment in Khan Younis. according to Press TV.

According to a report by the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs’ Costs of War Project, published on April 1, the Israeli regime’s brutal attitude towards Palestinian journalists has made the war in Gaza the deadliest conflict for media workers ever recorded.

“It is, quite simply, the worst ever conflict for reporters,” said the Costs of War.

The murder of Palestinian journalists during the war in Gaza, where Israel has granted no access to foreign correspondents, has exacerbated a trend where local reporters, who are “underpaid and under-resourced,” face the greatest risks to report on the war, the Costs of War said.

“Across the globe, the economics of the industry, the violence of war, and coordinated censorship campaigns are turning more conflict zones into news graveyards, with Gaza being the most extreme example,” the Costs of War said.

The Israeli regime has repeatedly accused Palestinian journalists of being secret Hamas operatives, a claim the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has categorically denied.

The CPJ says Israel has used this excuse against Palestinian journalists without evidence to justify their killing or mistreatment.

“The Israeli army has killed more journalists in 10 weeks than any other army or entity has in any single year,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

Since October 7, 2023, when the Israeli regime began its genocidal war in Gaza, it has killed over 50,000 people, most of whom are women and children.

