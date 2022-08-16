200k liters of smuggled fuel seized in Hormozgan prov

Hormozgan border guard commander Brigadier General Hossein Dehaki said that the seized fuel was worth 38.6 billion rials (Iranian national currency).

Earlier on August 10, police announced that its forces seized 32,000 liters of smuggled Diesel fuel in one operation in Minab County, Hormozgan province, south of Iran.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

