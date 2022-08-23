Ship smuggling 147K liters of fuel seized in S Iran

The smugglers intended to transfer the fuel shipment to one of the countries in the Persian Gulf region, Mojtaba Ghahremani said, adding, "But in an intelligence operation, the coast guards of Qeshm island identified and seized the fuel shipment."

During the operation, 7 of the ship’s crew members were detained, he said, adding that the ship and its crew would be handed over to judiciary authorities.

Recently on August 14, IRGC Navy seized a vessel carrying 22,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf.

The incidents came after a series of seizures of smugglers' vessels by Iranian Navy forces in the sea lanes serving the Persian Gulf, where a large portion of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.

ZZ/TSN2762289