32k liters of smuggled fuel seized in S Iran

The Police Commander of Hormozgan Province Brigadier General Gholamreza Jafari announced on Wednesday that police forces seized 32,000 liters of smuggled Diesel fuel in one operation in Minab County, Hormozgan province, south of Iran.

One offender has also been arrested and handed to the judiciary, he added.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

AMK/IRIB3537157