IRGC Navy seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel in Persian Gulf

The IRGC Navy seized the vessel carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf waters after the detection operation, Mojtaba Ghahremani said.

The authorities continue combating organized fuel trafficking decisively and will not hesitate to protect the interests and assets of the Iranians, he further noted.

Recently on April 24, 14, and 9, IRGC Navy seized three foreign vessels carrying 200,000 liters, 250,000 liters, and 220,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf respectively.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

