32K liters of smuggled fuels seized in Bushehr 

Colonel Yadollah Sharafi said that the border guards of the Bushehr province succeeded in identifying and seizing a cargo ship carrying smuggled fuel.

A tanker including 32,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel was confiscated from that ship, he added.

He went on to say that one smuggler was also arrested in connection with smuggling the fuel shipment.

It is estimated that the smuggled fuel is worth over 9.5 billion rials, he stated.

He pointed out that combating smuggling is of prime importance on the agenda of the police.

AMK/5594745