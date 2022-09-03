404k smuggled fuel seized in Hormozgan Province

The Police Commander of Hormozgan Province Brigadier General Gholamreza Jafari announced on Saturday that police forces seized 404,000 liters of smuggled Diesel fuel in immediate operations in Hormozgan province, south of Iran.

83 vehicles carrying and operating in fuel smuggling were identified and seized during the police operations.

76 offenders have also been arrested and handed to the judiciary, he added.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

AMK/FNA14010612000380