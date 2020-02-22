  1. Politics
22 February 2020 - 14:26

40,000 liters of smuggled fuel seized in S Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Some 40,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel were seized in Bandar Mahshahr, Khuzestan, the west southern province of Iran,  said the commander of maritime guards.

Commander of Maritime Guards of Khuzestan Province Second Brigadier Lotfali Pakbaz noted that maritime guards identified and seized a smuggled cargo of diesel fuel in Bandar Mahshahr in the Persian Gulf.

40,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel have been seized in this regard, he added, saying that fuel smugglers were trying to transfer this illicit cargo to Persian Gulf states.

According to Pakbaz, some 60,000 liters of smuggled fuel have been also seized last week in the province.

As reported in early June, Iran has launched a border market to sell diesel fuel to buyers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to counter smuggling of fuel ate border areas.

