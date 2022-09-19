220K liters of smuggled fuel seized in south of Iran

Hormozgan border guard commander Brigadier General Hossein Dehaki said that 220 thousand liters of smuggled fuel were seized in Sirik County and Bandar Abbas city in the Hormozgan province of Iran.

Police have seized the amount during two operations, the official pointed out.

He said that 180 thousand liters of smuggled fuel were seized in Sirik County, while 40 thousand liters were seized in Bandar Abbas city.

Smugglers had fled before the police arrive, he said, adding that police are to identify and arrest them.

