Iran’s Kiani, Lotfi win gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

Kiani defeated Moroccan taekwondo athlete Oumaima El Bouchti 2-0 in the final match of the women’s 53kg, Tehran Times reported.

Lotfi also beat Turkey’s Görkem Polat in the final match of the men’s 58kg.

Nastaran Valizadeh in the women's 5 kg and Mahdi Hajimousaei Nafouti in the men’s 54kg won two bronze medals in the Games.

The event was moved from 2021 to 2022 to avoid a clash with the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games is underway in Konya, Turkey from 9 to 18 August 2022.

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.

KI/TT