Iran’s Kiani, Lotfi win gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

Kiani defeated Moroccan taekwondo athlete Oumaima El Bouchti 2-0 in the final match of the women’s 53kg, Tehran Times reported.
Lotfi also beat Turkey’s Görkem Polat in the final match of the men’s 58kg.
Nastaran Valizadeh in the women's 5 kg and Mahdi Hajimousaei Nafouti in the men’s 54kg won two bronze medals in the Games.
The event was moved from 2021 to 2022 to avoid a clash with the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games is underway in Konya, Turkey from 9 to 18 August 2022.
More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.
There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.
KI/TT
