Iranian destroyers arrive in Baku for Sea Cup competition

Iran’s two missile launcher cruisers, “Joshan” and “Paykan” destroyers were dispatched to Azerbaijan Republic to take part in the 7th edition of Sea Cup Competition.

The Ministry of Defense of Republic of Azerbaijan announced in a statement on Sunday the arrival of Iranian Army Navy’s missile launcher cruisers “Joshan” and “Paykan” in Baku for participating in the "Sea Cup" competition, which is in the form of "International Army Games 2022" to be held in territorial waters of Republic of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.

The presence of naval vessels of Iran’s Army Navy Force in Baku came as Iran’s Bandar Anzali hosted the "Sea Cup" competition in September 2021. In this round of competition, representatives from different countries including Russia, Kazakhstan and Republic of Azerbaijan participated.

