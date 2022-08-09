Iran volleyball team B defeats Qatar at Islamic games

While Iran's national volleyball Team A led by Behrouz Ataei is preparing for the world championship after landing in seventh place in the Volleyball League of Nations recently, Iran Volleyball Federation sent Team B to Islamic countries' games in Turkey.

Led by Azim Jazideh, the Iranian volleyball Team B beat the Qatari national team in three straight sets on Tuesday.

Iran ease past Qatar in the first set 25-15 while the Qatari side displayed much better performance in the second set but finally lost 26-24. The third set was very close while it was Iran who won it 25-23.

The 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games is underway in Konya, Turkey from 9 to 18 August 2022.

