  1. Sports
Aug 9, 2022, 5:10 PM

Iran volleyball team B defeats Qatar at Islamic games

Iran volleyball team B defeats Qatar at Islamic games

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian volleyball team B began the Asian games in Turkey on a high note after beating Qatar in three straight sets on Tuesday.

While Iran's national volleyball Team A led by Behrouz Ataei is preparing for the world championship after landing in seventh place in the Volleyball League of Nations recently, Iran Volleyball Federation sent Team B to Islamic countries' games in Turkey. 

Led by Azim Jazideh, the Iranian volleyball Team B beat the Qatari national team in three straight sets on Tuesday.

Iran ease past Qatar in the first set 25-15 while the Qatari side displayed much better performance in the second set but finally lost 26-24. The third set was very close while it was Iran who won it 25-23.

The 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games is underway in Konya, Turkey from 9 to 18 August 2022.

KI

News Code 190035
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190035/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News