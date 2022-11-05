Iran’s athletes win gold in Pakistan Open Tournament

Hadipour defeated Kazakhstan taekwondo athlete Jasurbek in the final match of the men’s -58kg.

Dehghani defeated Kazakhstan taekwondo athlete Eldar in the final match of the men’s -68kg.

Earlier in this tournament, Danial Bozorgi and Farzan Ashourzadeh claimed gold medals in -74 kg and -63 kg respectively.

Also, Hassan Bahiri gained a silver medal in this tournament.

Iran’s national taekwondo team ranked first at the 4th Asian Open Taekwondo Championships with five gold and silver medals.

The 4th Asian Open Taekwondo Championships were held in Islamabad from November 1-4.

