  1. Sports
Nov 5, 2022, 2:40 PM

Iran’s athletes win gold in Pakistan Open Tournament

Iran’s athletes win gold in Pakistan Open Tournament

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – Iranian taekwondo practitioners Armin Hadipour and Mohammad Sadegh Dehghani have claimed gold medals in the 4th Asian Open Taekwondo Championships in Pakistan.

Hadipour defeated Kazakhstan taekwondo athlete Jasurbek in the final match of the men’s -58kg.

Dehghani defeated Kazakhstan taekwondo athlete Eldar in the final match of the men’s -68kg.

Earlier in this tournament, Danial Bozorgi and Farzan Ashourzadeh claimed gold medals in -74 kg and -63 kg respectively.

Also, Hassan Bahiri gained a silver medal in this tournament.

Iran’s national taekwondo team ranked first at the 4th Asian Open Taekwondo Championships with five gold and silver medals.

The 4th Asian Open Taekwondo Championships were held in Islamabad from November 1-4.

AMK/IRN84932766

News Code 193256

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News