Aug 10, 2022, 5:00 PM

Iranian Para swimmers win medals at Turkey's games

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Para swimmers Shahin Izadyar and Sina Zeighaminejad won a gold medal and a silver, respectively in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games.

The two Iranian para swimmers Shahin Izadyar and Sina Zeighaminejad clinched the gold and the silver medals in the 50 m freestyle (S4-S10) with a time of 26:07 and 26:47 respectively, Tehran Times reported.

Koral Berkin Kutlu of Turkey won a bronze medal.

The 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games is underway in Konya, Turkey from 9 to 18 August 2022. The event was moved from 2021 to 2022 to avoid a clash with the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.  

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.

