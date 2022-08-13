Weightlifter Javadi snatches gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

Iranian weightlifter Mostafa Javadi claimed a gold medal in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games on Saturday.

Javadi lifted 163kg in the snatch and 201kg in the clean and jerk to won the gold in the Men’s 81kg for a total of 364kg.

The silver medal went to Indonesian Rahmat Erwin Abdullah (158-197-355).

Uzbekistan’s Mukhammadkodir Toshtemirov seized the bronze with 164kg in the snatch, 190kg in the clean and jerk and 354kg for total.

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.

MA/TT