Iranian cyclist wins silver medal in ISG

Iran’s Behnam Arian finished in 2nd place in the ISG tournament which was held in Konya, south of Ankara in Turkey’s Central Anatolia region.

The cycling tournament in Konya concluded with UAE, Iran, and Kazakhstani taking the first three top spots.

The Konya 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) got underway this week starting with cycling competitions on August 5 which was the first among 7 other competitions before the opening ceremony on August 9.

The event, which was previously scheduled to take place between 20-29 August 2021, was postponed to August 2022 by ISSF in May 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the participating countries.

