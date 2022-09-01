Iran sportswomen make history in Islamic Countries Games

The 5th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games was held from August 9 to 18, 2022 in Turkey under the aegis of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).

Over 4,000 athletes from 56 states competed in the Games in which 19 sports and four Para sports were on the program.

Commenting on the significance of the Hijab and sports, Leader made the remarks on May 13, 2018, saying that “Everybody should appreciate from the bottom of their heart the value of female athletes who participate in international arenas while observing hijab and modesty.”

“The fact that our female athletes enter sports arenas with hijab [Islamic modest dressing] is very important,” he further noted.

Thanks to the support of the 13th government, Iranian female athletes could scoop colorful medals in the event while observing the Hijab as Islamic culture.

National Iranian 81kg weightlifting champion Seyyedeh Elham Hosseini gained the 1st women’s weightlifting gold medal in Iran's sports history in snatch and two bronze medals in clean and jerk and total in the 2022 Islamic Countries Solidarity Games.

In her first snatch attempt, Hosseini lifted the 95kg weight and in her second attempt, she lifted the 100kg weight to win the gold medal of the games. In her last attempt, she could not lift the 103kg weight to record the snatch record and its gold medal.

She had earlier in the clean and jerk lifting first lifted the 117kg weight and in her second attempt the 123kg weight to win the gold medal of the clean and jerk.

In her third attempt, Hosseini chose the 127kg weight, but could not lift it successfully.

Thus, the Iranian lady gained the bronze medal for clean and jerk and 3rd place in a total of her points.

Farzaneh Fasihi gained the silver medal in the 5th Islamic Countries Solidarity Games field and track competitions in 100-meter running, breaking the national record for the second time in a single day.

Fasihi who was competing in a very tight and tough race managed to reach the end-line in 11.12 seconds, thus breaking Iran’s record for the second time on Tuesday, and gaining the silver medal of the games.

Fasihi had earlier in the day recorded 11.30 seconds for the 100-meter running, and broken the former national record that was 11.44, which was her own, for the second time in a day, which was a great achievement.

The Iranian women's table tennis team beat Turkey in the final match of the 2021 Konya Islamic Countries Solidarity Games.

The final match of the table tennis team of the Islamic Countries Solidarity Games was held in Konya, Turkey, between Iran and the host country, Turkey, and in the end, the team of Head Coach Hamideh Iran-Manesh gained the championship, despite the wholehearted applaud of the spectators throughout the game for the home team.

In the first match, in the singles field, Iran’s Mahshid Ashtari faced Uzgeh Yilmaz, whom she beat 3-2. In the second match Iran’s Neda Shahsavari, the Iranian team’s captain, in an exciting match beat Sible Altinkaya 3-nil, proving the Iranian team’s 2-0 superiority.

The third match was the couples’ competition in which Neda Shahsavari and Shima Safaie from Iran face Simai Kulakchen and Sibel Altinkaya from Turkey, in a very close match, that ended 3-2 in Iran’s favor.

In the fourth match, too, Shima Safaie faced Uzge Yilmaz, which ended in favor of the Turkish side 3-2, and thus the two teams each had two points.

In the last and very sensitive match, Mahshid Ashtari faced Kulak Cheken, which ended 3-1 in Astari’s favor, to bring the Iranian team a precious gold medal.

Iran’s women's volleyball team made it to the final of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey to gain a medal after 56 years.

Iranian women defeated Azerbaijan Republic’s volleyball team 3-1 and made their way to the final game.

The Iranian team lost to Turkey 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-15) in the final match.

It was Iran’s second medal in an international tournament. The team had previously won a bronze medal in the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand.

Gisa Bayburdi, an Iranian female archer, won a gold medal at the compound in the event.

Bayburdi defeated Turkey’s representative Yeşim Bostan 146-142 in the final and became champion at the compound bow field.

Aazam Bakhti won the first medal in the history of Iranian women's epee fencing in the tournament.

The Iranian athletes in this 5th Islamic Countries Solidarity Games continued their competitions in women’s epee fencing, in which Bakhti gained her bronze medal, which is the first medal in the history of Iranian women’s epee fencing.

At the end of the group fencing, Iran’s Mahsa Sadat-Pour with three victories and two defeats, Aazam Bakhti with three victories and two defeats, and Paria Mahrokh with four victories and two defeats all went up to the main chart, but all three Iranian athletes gained rest lots in the one-sixteenth final round.

Iran taekwondo team champions on the last day of Konya 2021 Islamic Countries Solidarity Games managed to gain two more gold and two more silver medals.

The team received 5 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze medals in the tournament and ended its work with 13 medals in this event.

Seyyedeh Narges Mir-Nurollahi in -62kg got a rest lot in the first round, and then beat Kutubali Kadija, from Chad, to reach the semi-final, where she also beat Ikra Kayer from Turkey to reach the final match. But in the final Foruza from Uzbekistan beat her and she gained the silver medal of the game in her weight.

The women’s team’s Captain Akram Khodabandeh in +72-kg weight in her first step beat Sara Al-Haaj, from Joran to face the host team, Fafia Kash.

She also beat Kash to reach the final, where Uzbekistan’s Asut Lata beat her and Khodabandeh gained the silver medal.

Iranian taekwondo practitioner Nahid Kiani claimed a gold medal in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Kiani defeated Moroccan taekwondo athlete Oumaima El Bouchti 2-0 in the final match of the women’s 53kg.

Nastaran Valizadeh in the women's 5 kg won a bronze medal in the Games.

Reported by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi