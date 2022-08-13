  1. Sports
Aug 13, 2022, 12:40 PM

Iran’s sports min. leaves for Konya

Iran’s sports min. leaves for Konya

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Hamid Sajjadi left Tehran for Konya, Turkey.

The fifth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games officially began in Turkey’s Konya on Tuesday (August 9) with the official opening ceremony in Konya, Turkey.

Sajjadi arrived in Konya today with the welcome of Iranian sports officials, Iran's ambassador to Turkey, and the officials of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Iran's sports caravan attended this round of competitions with 169 male athletes and 110 female athletes in 17 courses.

Asghar Rahimi headed the caravan of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the 5th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

AMK/5561737

News Code 190142
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190142/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News