Iran’s sports min. leaves for Konya

The fifth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games officially began in Turkey’s Konya on Tuesday (August 9) with the official opening ceremony in Konya, Turkey.

Sajjadi arrived in Konya today with the welcome of Iranian sports officials, Iran's ambassador to Turkey, and the officials of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Iran's sports caravan attended this round of competitions with 169 male athletes and 110 female athletes in 17 courses.

Asghar Rahimi headed the caravan of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the 5th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

