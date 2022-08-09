Several injured during Zionists' raid on WB (+VIDEO)

The Zionist forces attacked the old area of ​​Nablus city early Tuesday and fierce clashes broke out between the Zionists and the resistance forces.

Issuing a statement, Al-Quds Brigades, an armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement, announced that their forces have heavily confronted the Zionists with bullets.

Local Palestinian sources reported that the sound of several explosions was heard during the clashes.

14 Palestinians, including a woman, were injured during the raids so far.

An injured Palestinian who was shot in the chest by Zionists is in critical condition.

The Israeli regime's troops also surrounded several houses in the area, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, a drone of the Zionist regime was patrolling over the skies of Nablus.

Israeli regime's forces also on Friday injured at least 47 Palestinians in the north of the West Bank by firing tear gas and plastic bullets.

According to eyewitnesses, during the attack on the West Bank, the Zionist forces arrested a number of Palestinian citizens without any charge.

The Zionists also killed a Palestinian woman in Occupied al-Quds on Wednesday.

