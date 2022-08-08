Iranian, Syrian FMs discuss Gaza latest developments on phone

During the phone talk, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments in Gaza and the criminal acts of Zionist regime that have martyred a number of civilians, particularly defenseless Palestinian women and children.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the brutal acts of the occupying Zionist regime and said such atrocities are happening amid the silence of international organizations and some self-styled defenders of human rights.

Iran's top diplomat strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip in the Occupied Lands.

Syrian Foreign Minister, for his turn, referred to his conversation with the UN chief regarding the need for international action to prevent the continuation of the Zionist regime’s policy of aggression.

Mekdad also condemned the Israeli attacks on innocent civilians in Gaza.

MA/MFA