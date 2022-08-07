Iran envoy, Islamic jihad rep. discuss Palestine developments

Ihsan Ataya met and held talks with Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani in Beirut.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and latest developments in Palestine.

Iranian envoy emphasized the need for dealing decisively with the atrocities and aggression of Zionist regime against Palestinian people.

Zionist regime army forces launched heavy airstrikes on various regions in Gaza Strip which has so far led to the martyrdom of 32 people including six children and two women.

In addition, 215 other Palestinian citizens have been injured since the beginning of Zionist regime's aggression on Gaza Strip on Friday evening.

In response to these criminal attacks committed by Zionist regime, Palestinian Resistance groups targeted Zionist cities and towns in the occupied territories, especially Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport, with shelling hundreds of rockets.

The recent crime committed by Zionists has faced a wave of global condemnation, especially in the Islamic world, and various countries, authorities and personalities emphasize the need to stop Israeli aggression and hold Zionist regime accountable for its crimes against people in Gaza Strip.

