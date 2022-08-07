  1. Politics
Iran FM spox:

Human rights claimants support from Israel crimes regrettable

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Referring to the recent crime of Zionist regime against Palestinians on Gaza, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the support of advocates of human rights from crimes of Zionist regime on Palestinians is regrettable.

In his twitter account on Sunday, Nasser Kan’ani Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman wrote that Alaa Abdullah Riyad Qaddoum, a five-year-old girl living in the neighborhood of Shuja’iyya in east of Gaza, is just one of the martyred children of the ongoing attacks of apartheid regime of Israel against Gaza.

It is regretful that the false claimants of human rights support the daily crimes of occupying regime of Israel against Palestinians in the Occupied Lands under the title of "rights for defending itself", Kan’ani added.

These are examples of a set of targets by apartheid regime of Israel in the recent attacks against Palestinians in Gaza Strip, he said, adding that silence of international community and human rights advocates against heinous crimes of Zionists in Gaza Strip is ‘deplorable and regrettable’.

More interestingly that the US Department of State has emphasized "full support" for Israel's right to defend itself! he added.

