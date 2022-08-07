Iran, Qatar FMs discuss regional ties, Gaza developments

During the phone talks, the two sides discussed bilateral and regional ties as well as latest developments in Gaza Strip.

While condemning the brutal attacks of occupying regime of Israel in martyring dozens of innocent Palestinian children and women, Amir-Abdollahian called the Zionist regime’s action, as initiator of the recent military attacks, originated from its nature of aggression.

Referring to his last night's call with the Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Iran’s top diplomat stated, “Based on what the Secretary-General of Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement announced in a telephone conversation, the Resistance has a comprehensive plan for a strong and effective response to the recent crimes of the Zionist regime.”

Qatari foreign minister, for his turn, while condemning the recent aggression of occupying regime of Israel against Palestinians in Gaza, stated that efforts are underway to establish a ceasefire in the Occupied Lands.

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani called the Zionist regime’s provocative act in Al-Aqsa Mosque as a factor for exacerbation of the recent military conflicts.

