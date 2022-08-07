UN Security Council to hold meeting on Gaza

Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of State of Palestine to the United Nations said that UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Monday at the request of Palestine on the Zionist regime’s attack on Gaza Strip in the Occupied Lands.

In getting contact with the rotating chairman of the UN Security Council (China) and other member states, they were urged that the Security Council should fulfill its responsibility in stopping Israeli attack on Gaza Strip and strongly condemn this attack, Mansour emphasized.

He went on to say that this request was discussed with other members through the representative of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who is now a member of the UN Security Council, so that UN Security Council member states agreed to hold the meeting.

Mansour emphasized that the meeting will be held behind closed doors on Monday with a focus on Zionist regime's attack on the Gaza Strip.

As in a position to protect security and global peace, UN Security Council must condemn Israeli attack on Gaza Strip and tries to stop such heinous move.

