Amir-Abdollahian stresses implementing Iran-Qatar agreements

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Qatari Deputy Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalifi on Saturday evening in Tehran.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests as well as the development of relations between Tehran and Doha in all fields.

Iran’s top diplomat stressed the need for implementing agreements made during the visit of Iranian President to Qatari capital of Doha and also the visit of Emir of Qatar to Tehran.

Visiting Qatari Deputy Foreign Minister, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of the Foreign Minister of Qatar to his Iranian counterpart and stated that his respective government is determined to expand ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all areas.

