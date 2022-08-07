What is happening in Gaza ‘clear Israeli aggression, crime'

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a speech on the occasion of the lunar mourning month of Muharram late on Saturday, while addressing the ongoing Israeli onslaught on the coastal enclave.

Nasrallah said what is going on in Gaza is a clear aggression and crime by Israel, because Gazans had done nothing to justify such an attack.

“Any honorable person will condemn this attack ... [but] many Arab countries and regimes remain silent ... It is the right of the resistance and the Palestinian people to respond [to Israeli attack] in any way and at any time and place they choose.... Silence in the face of this act of terror will pave the way for more acts of terror.”

Nasrallah said the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine has proven that the Israeli army can be defeated and humiliated.

He added, “Enemy’s calculations are always wrong. They threaten Palestine, while their main goal is Lebanon. We are closely following what is going on in Gaza.... They are mistaken if they think we are afraid [of Israel].... The Lebanese resistance will not remain silent ... the resistance is stronger than ever before ... the response given [to Israeli aggression] by the Islamic Jihad shows that the resistance will not remain silent in the face of the enemy aggression.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah said some regional regimes want “to convince us that Israel is the pigeon of peace, but this regime has been founded on the basis of massacre and crime. Some people are trying to distort the reality, while Israel is founded through committing crimes.”

He added that the Zionist enemy actually wages a psychological war through its military campaigns and their subsequent devastation.

MA/PressTV