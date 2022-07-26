Turkish warplanes continue to bomb northern Iraq Tue.

The Turkish attacks were carried out in the Iraqi province of Dohuk located in the Kurdistan region.

No further details have been published yet.

Turkey's attacks on northern Iraq continue while the UN Security Council issued a statement last night saying, "The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack in Dohuk province of Iraq on 20 July 2022. The attack resulted in at least nine civilian deaths, including children."

In a shelling of a resort area in Parkh district in Dohuk Province, for which Turkey was blamed by the Iraqi government, as many as 9 tourists from southern and central Iraqi provinces were killed and 23 more were injured.

