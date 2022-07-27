Iraqi parliament to pass law on expelling Turkish forces

"The Iraqi parliament is determined to determine the task of the case of the illegal presence of Turkish army forces in the areas of northern Iraq, which is considered a clear violation of its sovereignty," the source cited.

He also noted that the Turkish forces have expanded their presence in Iraq by the establishment of military bases and barracks in the Kurdistan region.

The Turkish army continues its attacks with warplanes and drones inside Iraq and also sends its ground forces to its military bases in the Kurdistan region under the pretext of fighting PKK.

MP/