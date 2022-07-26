  1. World
Turkey's helicopters bomb northern Iraqi province of Duhok

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Turkish helicopters heavily bombarded Al-Emadiyeh (Amedi) district in Dohuk province in Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday night.

In continuation of its attacks on northern Iraq under the pretext of fighting the PKK, the Turkish military copters heavily bombarded Al-Emadiyeh (Amedi) district in Dohuk province in northern Iraq on Monday night.

Turkey's attacks on northern Iraq continue while the UN Security Council issued a statement last night saying, "The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack in Dohuk province of Iraq on 20 July 2022. The attack resulted in at least nine civilian deaths, including children."

In a shelling of a resort area in Parkh district in Dohuk Province, for which was Turkey blamed by the Iraqi government, as many as 9 tourists from southern and central Iraqi provinces were killed and 23 more were injured.

