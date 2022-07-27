Missile attacks reportedly target Turkish consulate in Mosul

An Iraqi security source told Al-Sharq on Wednesday morning that the Turkish consulate in Mosul in Nineveh province was targeted by missile attacks.

While some vehicles have been damaged, there have been no immediate reports of casualties in the incident. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Simultaneously, other sources also confirmed that the "Zelikan" military base in the east of Mosul, was targeted by 5 rockets.

Zelikan military base, which is the headquarters of Turkish forces in the east of Mosul, has been the target of rocket attacks many times in recent days.

The incident comes after the Iraqi government asserted that Turkey was responsible for artillery strikes that killed at least eight people and wounded some 23 others in a resort area in Zakho District, Duhok Governorate, July 20.

Turkey, however, has denied responsibility for the attack. Ankara regularly launches operations and airstrikes in northern Iraq to clamp down on the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). In mid-April, Turkey launched Operation Claw Lock with air and artillery strikes targeting areas held by PKK fighters in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.

Turkish authorities stated that they launched the operation to preempt a large-scale attack by the PKK.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told journalists he asked the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution requesting that Turkey withdraw its army from Iraqi Kurdistan. "We asked the members of the Security Council to adopt a resolution asking Turkey to withdraw their army from Iraqi Kurdistan," Hussein said.

He also said Iraq believes the situation between Iraq and Turkey should be on the UN Security Council agenda because these kinds of activities cause concern.

ZZ/5548330