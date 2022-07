A rocket attack targeted the Khor Mor field run by Dana Gas on July 25 evening in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region's district of Chamchamal, Sulaimaniyah.

It was one of several attacks on the area in recent weeks, none of which have been claimed by any group.

The gas field was also targeted three times within a week in June.

Iraqi Hezbollah battalions reacted to the rocket attack on the oil field in Sulaymaniyah and accused criminal groups of being involved in this attack.

ZZ/5547306