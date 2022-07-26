5 Turkish security forces killed in northern Iraq

Süleyman Soylu in a tweet wrote that one Turkish military and four security forces were killed during the so-called "Lightning Claw" operation against the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq.

Soylu said that 5 Turkish forces were killed during the terrorist attack in northern Iraq, but did not mention more details in this regard.

Recently, 9 people were killed and at least 20 others were injured in an artillery attack of the Turkish army on a tourist complex in Dohuk province of Iraq. In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq filed a complaint against Turkey to the Security Council.

