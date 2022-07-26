UNSC strongly condemns attack on Dohuk province of Iraq

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, and expressed their support for the Iraqi authorities in their investigations, said the statement was issued by Council President Ronaldo Costa Filho on Monday.

The members of the Security Council urged all Member States to cooperate actively with the Government of Iraq and all other relevant authorities in support of these investigations, it said.

The statement also added, "The members of the Security Council reiterated their support for the independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, democratic process, and prosperity of Iraq."

Earlier on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Official Spokesman Ahmad Al-Sahaf said that his country has filed a complaint to the UN Security Council against Turkey.

Iraqi sources reported on July 20 that several civilians were killed and injured during a Turkish artillery attack on the north of Iraq.

Although the Baghdad authorities insist that the attack was carried out by Turkish forces and that they are responsible for the deaths and injuries of Iraqi civilians, Ankara says that the country's forces did not attack civilians.

RHM/PR