Iraqi army air forces pound ISIL positions in Diyala prov.

In the bombing of ISIL terrorist hideout, three members of ISIL terrorist group were killed, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) announced in a statement that efforts of Intelligence Organization of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior in cooperation and coordination with the Joint Operations Headquarters have led to fulfilling many operations successfully against ISIL terrorist groups in this country, the report added.

The fighter jets of Iraqi Air Force smashed ISIL terrorist positions with the accurate information they received from the terrorist hideout in Al-Makhisa area in Diyala province.

Iraqi security forces from time to time carry out large-scale and extensive operations to chase terrorists in different areas of Diyala, especially desert areas.

