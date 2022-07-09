  1. World
Jul 9, 2022

Iraqi security forces dismantle 2 ISIL positions

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – A security source in Iraq's PMU announced that two headquarters belonging to the remnants of the ISIL terrorist group in the west of Ramadi city were dismantled.

The source emphasized that no casualties were done to Iraqi security forces in this operation and they managed to complete this operation.

Iraqi security forces, last week, announced that the most dangerous ISIL terrorist was arrested on the border of Diyala Province and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq after seven years of being wanted.

5 other dangerous ISIL forces were also detained in the Iraqi provinces of Al Anbar, Kirkuk, Saladin and Sulaymaniyah recently.

After nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the terror terrorist group in December 2017.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in some areas in Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

