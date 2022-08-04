Iraqi forces detain five ISIL elements in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah

Brigadier General Yahya Rasool announced in a statement on Thursday that Security Intelligence Unit in Sulaymaniyah affiliated with the Intelligence and Security Department of Iraqi Ministry of Defense identified and arrested a number of five terrorist elements in this province.

These terrorists have been arrested and handed over to Nineveh Court of Inquiry on charges according to the Article 4 of Anti-Terrorism Law, he stated.

Earlier, Iraqi Security Information Unit had announced the death of eight ISIL terrorists following the airstrike of Iraqi forces on their positions in the mountainous areas of the west of Nineveh province.

MA/5556060