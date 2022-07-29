  1. World
Jul 29, 2022, 12:15 PM

Iraqi fighterjets bombard ISIL positions in N country

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Iraqi security information unit announced that the positions of the ISIL terrorists in the north of the country have been bombarded.

Iraqi F-16 fighters bombed the ISL positions in the west of Nineveh province, according to the Iraqi source.

8 ISIL terrorists were killed in the operation.

After nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the terror terrorist group in December 2017.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in some areas in Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

